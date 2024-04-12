QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.13 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

