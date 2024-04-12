QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.90 and last traded at $173.12. Approximately 1,100,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,641,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

