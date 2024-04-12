Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $255.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,448. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $265.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.