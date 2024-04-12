Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

