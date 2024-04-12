Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.1 %

RJF opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

