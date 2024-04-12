Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,189.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $968.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $920.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $958.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

