Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Stock Up 0.8 %

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $41.86 on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.