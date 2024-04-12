Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
