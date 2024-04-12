RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.89.

NYSE:RNR opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 34.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

