Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

