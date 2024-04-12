renBTC Price Reaches $70,733.21 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $6,559.32 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $70,733.21 or 0.99866745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

