Reviewing Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) and YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Yamaha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get YETI alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YETI and Yamaha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.66 billion 1.99 $169.88 million $1.95 19.89 Yamaha N/A N/A N/A $109.39 0.19

Profitability

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Yamaha. Yamaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares YETI and Yamaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 10.24% 27.99% 15.35% Yamaha N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for YETI and Yamaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 1 7 5 0 2.31 Yamaha 0 0 0 0 N/A

YETI presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given YETI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Yamaha.

Summary

YETI beats Yamaha on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands. The company also provides acoustic design, unified communication devices, electronic devices, automotive sound system, automobile interior components, factory automation equipment, and golf products. In addition, it is involved in the music schools and resort business. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.