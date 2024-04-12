Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). Approximately 1,159,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 718,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Revolution Beauty Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £108.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

