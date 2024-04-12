Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 149.11%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

