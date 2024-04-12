Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 283,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

