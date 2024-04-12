RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.47. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

