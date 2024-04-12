Richard Harry Sauer Sells 8,447 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Workday Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of WDAY opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday
Institutional Trading of Workday
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.