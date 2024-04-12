Robert W. Baird Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $182.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.