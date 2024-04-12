Robert W. Baird Raises RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.76.

NYSE RTX opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in RTX by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after buying an additional 136,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

