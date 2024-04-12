Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

