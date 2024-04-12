Rockwell Automation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.43.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $288.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

