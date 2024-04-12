Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rockwell Automation worth $58,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $284.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

