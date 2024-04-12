Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.29.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $317.80 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

