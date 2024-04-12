Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,880 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 794.87 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

