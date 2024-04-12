Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 85,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

