Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $516.31. 2,127,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,155,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

