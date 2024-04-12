Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 481.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.56. 1,631,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

