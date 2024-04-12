Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $172.11. 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.14.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

