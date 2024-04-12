Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,227 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.90. 1,409,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,972. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

