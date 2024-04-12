Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

