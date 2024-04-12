Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.21. 998,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

