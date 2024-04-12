Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $29.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.44.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 136,291 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BankUnited by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

