Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$21.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.70. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

