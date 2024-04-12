Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock has a market cap of C$179.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.93.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$27.22 million during the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4499151 EPS for the current year.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

