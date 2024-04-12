RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.68

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 152312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.7577 dividend. This is a positive change from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

