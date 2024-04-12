Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

RYAN opened at $50.38 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $5,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,090,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

