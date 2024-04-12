Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

