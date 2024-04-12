Ryde Group Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 15th (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE)

Ryde Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 15th. Ryde Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Ryde Group Stock Performance
Shares of RYDE stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Ryde Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.12.
About Ryde Group
