Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,530,450.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total transaction of $4,587,900.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

