Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,240 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

