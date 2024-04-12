Sandy Spring Bank Buys 280 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

