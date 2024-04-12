Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 9,482 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVTY opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

