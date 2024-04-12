Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

