Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE J opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.