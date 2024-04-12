Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $484.28 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

