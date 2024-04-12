Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 34,935 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.