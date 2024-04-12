Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
