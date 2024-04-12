Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

