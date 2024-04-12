Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,970 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 126,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.