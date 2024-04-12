Sandy Spring Bank Sells 780 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

