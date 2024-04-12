SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.39

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 2.3852 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19.

SAP has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SAP to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.8 %

SAP opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $199.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.